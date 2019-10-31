Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she and her co-stars from Friends TV series are currently collaborating on something big. The Morning Show actress made the announcement during a recent talk show and fans from around the world are now speculating as to what they can expect and if there is going to be a FRIENDS movie featuring all the original cast from the much-acclaimed TV show. Jennifer Aniston recently joined Instagram and as per our previous reports, she truly broke the internet by creating some heavy traffic on her social media account.

The actress uploaded a picture of all of her FRIENDS co-stars and instantly the picture became the talk of the town. Jennifer Aniston was a guest on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show where the duo talked about several topics including a reunion with Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for a project. Jennifer Aniston stated that "we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is..."

Jennifer Aniston on Ellen's show

In addition to this, Jennifer stated that they all are working on something. Upon asking by Ellen DeGeneres whether this secret project could be a movie, Aniston declined to provide more information and added that "I don't want to lead people on," via E! News. While talking about the selfie, Jennifer Aniston stated that "We did that because we miss each other and we all happened to be in the same part of the world."

Friends TV series is created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The show initially aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The show revolved around six friends in their 20s and 30s who lived in Manhattan, New York City. All the ten seasons of FRIENDS received phenomenal acclaim from critics and fans alike. The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards and is being considered as one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

Ever since Friends TV show ended, fans are speculating to see a reunion episode or a movie featuring all the six stars. A small television reunion of sorts took place in 2016 but during that time Matthew Perry was missing on that occasion.