Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently happily married to Abhishek Bachchan, but she is often talked about for her past affair with Salman Khan. And the reason is it was one of the most sensational Bollywood affairs of all time.

Before marrying Abhishek, Aishwarya had dated Salman for some time, but the relationship had ended on an extremely bitter note. Nonetheless, pictures often bring back old memories, and here is one rare photo that has Salman, Aishwarya and Abhishek in one frame.

Rare throwback picture of Salman, Aishwarya, Abhishek in one frame

The throwback picture is from the days when Salman and the former Miss World were dating each other. The two superstars are seen standing together at an event, while Abhishek was standing behind them at a distance. Hrithik Roshan too is seen standing right behind Abhishek.

One Instagram page posted the photo highlighting Abhishek in it. It is indeed an interesting picture that shows time is unpredictable as who would know that the person standing far back would eventually be Aishwarya's life partner.

Salman and Aishwarya's sensational affair

Salman and Aishwarya's affair had created several sensational headlines. There were even reports that had claimed that the actor had become physically and verbally abusive with her. It was also reported that Salman in an inebriated condition had created a major scene in front of Aishwarya's house once. However, none of the reports was confirmed.

Nonetheless, eventually both the stars had moved on in their respective lives. While Aishwarya married Abhishek and has a daughter now, Salman still enjoys his bachelorhood.