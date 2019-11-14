Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is the apple of the eye of the Bachchan clan. She is one of the youngest of star kids who always manages to break the internet with her presence at various events with her doting parents and family photographs. The little munchkin will turn 8 on November 16 and before her fans could get a glimpse into her birthday celebration, they were treated with Aishwarya's childhood picture wherein she looked like a spitting image of her daughter.

What caught's everyone's attention in the juxtaposed picture, shared by one of Aaradhya's fan pages on Instagram, was the striking resemblance between Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya. The two looked adorable in pink dresses, with short hair wearing head bands.

Many people were of the opinion that Aishwarya and Aaradhya were looking alike in the image and said that the little one would follow the footsteps of her mother to become a beauty queen at a proper age after growing up.

Apart from her doting parents, Aaradhya is also very close to her grandfather and megastar Amitabh Bachchan who never stops praising her. On Bachchan's 77th birthday, Aishwarya had shared an image having Big B and Aaradhya in the same frame flashing a wide smile on their faces. The veteran actor and his grand-daughter are dressed in white ethnic attires.

Abhishek and Aishwarya had announced their engagement in January 2007 which was later confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan. The couple got married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.

Meanwhile, take a look at Aishwarya's childhood picture juxtaposed with Aaradhya that is now being liked by many fans.