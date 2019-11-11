Speculations about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pregnancy have been doing the rounds of the industry ever since the diva was spotted strolling on the Benaulim beach with her husband Abhishek Bachchan in Goa, in March this year. Many social media users had felt that Aishwarya was pregnant with her second child looking at her significant stomach bulge. and yet again, online users believe that Aishwarya is pregnant when they came across her pictures at the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara held at Antilia, on Sunday night.

Aishwarya was seen wearing a red Sabyasachi ensemble while Abhishek looked dapper in black suit sporting a moustache. However, the way Aishwarya had placed her dupatta in front of her belly made it look to the online users as if she was trying to hide her baby bump.

"Is she pregnant or her lace in the dupatta is heavy?" a user commented while another user was pretty sure that Aishwarya was pregnant and even placed a bet on it.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, the pre-wedding bash saw who's who of Bollywood descending at Ambani's Antilia all decked up in their designer attires. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput and others stole the show with their glittering appearances.

While Bollywood celebrities were giving festive goals with their stunning outfits, the Ambani ladies - Isha, Shloka and Radhika Merchant, opted for Anamika Khanna ensembles and made everyone's head turn at the event.