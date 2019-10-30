After playing a perfect host to the Bachchan family's Diwali Bash at Jalsa, Aishwarya Rai has now flown to Rome along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya to ring in her 46th birthday on November 1. Not just that, the diva will also mark her 20-year association with a Swiss watch brand at an event on October 30.

And since there could be no better place than the Italian capital to celebrate his wife's birthday, Abhishek has reportedly planned a week-long holiday to explore Rome along with the Vatican City as well.

"On Sunday, the Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash at home that went on till the wee hours of the morning. After a round of merry-making last night, Aishwarya, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya will leave for Rome tonight. The doting husband has planned a week-long holiday, which will be a mix of business and pleasure. Aishwarya has an event lined up in the Italian capital on October 30 to mark her 20-year association with a Swiss watch brand," a source close to the Bachchans was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

The source further added, "It will be a dual celebration as the brand officials have arranged a special birthday gala for her, with Abhishek and Aaradhya in attendance. After that, the trio will explore Rome and possibly the Vatican City over the next three days. He has already zeroed in on an exotic venue where they will ring in Ash's birthday on the night of October 31. Last year too, he had hosted a surprise birthday bash in Mumbai after which the trio headed to Goa for a getaway."

Aishwarya will soon reunite with Mani Ratnam in a new film called Ponniyin Selvan that will reportedly feature her in a double role.

Talking about her latest collaboration with Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya described it as an experience she is looking forward to for multiple reasons. "Watch the film when it releases and have an experience, and take the journey we want you (audience) to take. We want to keep the viewers engaged. To say it all will filter down the magic of the film. That is why I never reveal the story. But (the film is) definitely an experience I am looking forward to for multiple reasons," said Aishwarya.

She also said that that veteran filmmaker is her guru, and that the decision to work with him is always an easy yes for her.

"Mani Ratnam is my Guru. He is probably one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country. I have had the privilege, honour and joy of working with him in the beginning of my career, and several times through it. So it was an easy yes for me to work with that kind of cinema brilliance and the character itself," Aishwarya said, while interacting with the media on Monday.

(With IANS Inputs)