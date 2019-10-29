The Bachchan Diwali bash saw the creme-de-la-creme of the industry in full fervour and festive spirit. Let's take a look at the ladies who stole the show with their fashion game.

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor looked like a million bucks in a glittering golden lehenga and crop top by Manish Malhotra. "Shine bright like aaa... Manish Malhotra lehenga," wrote Janhvi while sharing the picture.

Madhuri Dixit: Madhuri Dixit was all about glamour and grace as she attended the bash with hubby Shriram Nene. Madhuri called herself 'phooljhadi' while sharing a picture of herself in a glittering saree.

Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma was nothing less than a vision in a beautiful multi-coloured lehenga. Anushka shared several photos of herself with hubby Virat Kohli and wrote, "Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph."

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor channelled her inner goddess as she went all ethnic in a traditional kanjeevaram saree and paired it up with heavy gold jewellery.

Aishwarya Rai: We couldn't take our eyes off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she hosted the evening looking immaculate in a red anarkali suit and that enchanting smile of hers.

Navya Naveli: Navya Naveli was a perfect blend of desi meets west as she wore a white and golden lehenga and looked gorgeous in it.

Jaya Bachchan: Jaya Bachchan kept it simple but stood out from the pack in a beautiful, heavy off-white embroidered saree.

Bipasha Basu: Bipasha Basu gave us major festive vibes in a bright pink saree. Speculations of Bipasha being pregnant have been doing the rounds for a while now. Bipasha's chemistry with the Bachchans was unmissable at the event.

Mira: Mira Rajput was all about being a diva as she entered the event wearing a ravishing blue ruffle saree.

Gauri Khan: The world stood still when Gauri Khan entered the party, casting a spell on everyone around with her aura and radiance.

Twinkle Khanna: Twinkle Khanna went with the trend of the season – sharara – and looked lovely in it.

Sara Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan was all about fashion goals as she walked hand-in-hand with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita looking phenomenal in a red suit.

Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora emerged as the one to look out for as she upped the glamour quotient in her stylish avatar.

Nita Ambani: Nita Ambani attended the event with husband Mukesh Ambani and prospective daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant looking flawless in a pink palazzo suit.

Katrina Kaif: But, the star of the show was undeniably Katrina Kaif who raised the temperature with her drop-dead gorgeous looks, killer smile and red-hot dress. Katrina Kaif's tall frame definitely rocked that red Sabyasachi lehenga and gave us major festive goals.