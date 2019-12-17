South superstar Rajinikanth is all set for his Bollywood comeback with 'Darbar'. The trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai on 16th December. At the trailer launch, the Thalaiva revealed some interesting things about his experiences working in the industry.

Talking about the legend Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth said, "I respect Amitabh Bachchan a lot. He had once given me three advises those were - take care of your health, keep working and never join politics. But I ignored his last advised and joined politics."

Rajinikanth has made a powerful comeback with 'Darbar' where he is seen playing the role of a ruthless cop Aditya Arunasalam, or we may say 'A Bad Cop'. The trailer also shows Rajinikanth donning a dapper suit which hints that this is his other role in the film.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar' is an out and out Rajinikanth style film with action, romance, and style. Suniel Shetty plays the antagonist whereas South actress Nayanthara will play Rajinikanth's love interest. Darbar also stars Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu and Nivetha Thomas in prominent roles.

Darbar will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi for Pongal 2020. Going by the response that the trailer is receiving, seems like 'Darbar' will make huge business at the box office. Darbar will release worldwide during the festival of Makar Sankranti.