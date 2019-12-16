They say that 'exes can never be friends' because the chapter of your life that you left mid-way can never have a better ending. But Bollywood celebrities have often broken the shackles of this popular perception. And we recently witnessed a sweet rendezvous between an ex-couple which proves that 'exes can always be friends.'

Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza recently got married to Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad. The newly married couple threw a wedding reception which brought the two ex-lovers Sangeeta Bijlani and Mohammad Azharuddin under one roof.

What caught everyone's attention was Sangeeta and Azharuddin's camaraderie and friendly vibes that they shared at the wedding reception. In one of the group photos, Sangeeta and Azharuddin can be seen standing next to each other and were all smiles to the camera.

It was indeed a moment to behold which speak a thousand words about their bonding despite being separated from each other since years.

Take a look.

Former Indian captain Mohd Azharuddin and his love-life with model-turned-actress Sangeeta Bijlani remained under the spotlight for a very long time. The fact that Sangeeta had left superstar Salman Khan and was finding solace in the cricketer was too much for many to digest.

It was reported that after dating for a long period, Sangeeta and Salman were all set to tie the knot in 1994 but owing to his adultery and non-committal attitude, Sangeeta called off the wedding a few days before the function.

It was during the same phase that Sangeeta and Azharuddin came together for an ad shoot. Azharuddin was already married to Naureen and had two kids - Mohammad Asaduddin and Mohammad Ayazuddin when he started getting close to Sangeeta. Azharuddin was sure about spending the rest of his life with Bijlani and broke the news to Naureen, who parted ways after receiving heavy alimony.

Sangeeta and Azhar tied the knot soon after and stayed together for almost 14 years. However, cracks started developing in their relationship towards the later years of their marriage and the duo amicably decided to part ways.