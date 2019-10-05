Let's take a look at some of the most popular Miss India winners and how they have changed over the years.

Sangeeta Bijlani: We all know her as Salman Khan's former love-interest. But very few know that Bijlani had won Miss India contest in the year 1980.

Sangeeta had started modelling at the young age of 16 and was also a well-known face of Nirma and Ponds' products. Sangeeta did several Bollywood films like Izzat, Lakshman Rekha, Yoddha etc.

Sushmita Sen: Before enchanting the universe with her intelligence and beauty, Sushmita had won the hearts of people back home when she was crowned Miss India in 1994. The very same year, Sushmita went onto become Miss Universe.

Over the years, Sushmita has done some remarkable Bollywood films like Filhaal, Samay, Aankhein, Main Hoon Na etc. Sushmita has now emerged as a fitness icon and role model for young people looking to lead a healthy life.

Juhi Chawla: Actress Juhi Chawla, who has given Bollywood some of the most memorable films, was given the title of Miss India in 1984. Bollywood will forever remain indebted to Juhi for giving some cult films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Darr, Bol Radha Bol, Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke etc.

Neha Dhupia: Dhupia, who is now married to Angad Bedi and has a lovely daughter Mehr, was crowned Miss India in 2002.

Neha was not only seen in several movies last year but has also become the proud face of Roadies. Apart from this, Neha's podcast show – No Filter Neha – has also been making news for the candid revelations made by celebs.

Lara Dutta: Lara won the prestigious title in 2000. Lara has acted in several Bollywood movies and is currently enjoying motherhood.