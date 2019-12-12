A year after getting divorced with Hyderabad-based businessman husband Akbar Rasheed last year, Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza has finally taken her wedding vows, for the second time, with Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad Azharuddin in Hyderabad on December 11.

The newlywed bride, who had been sharing many pictures from her wedding festivities, took to Instagram to announce her marriage with Asad wherein the newly married groom and bride were seen all decked up in their wedding attires. And needless to say, that the newly married couple looked beautiful together.

The wedding festivities of Anam and Asad began approximately a week ago wherein a series events like Anam's bridal shower, Mehendi night followed by the Nikaah.

Anam and Asad had been dating for a while now and the lovebirds have been showing off their affection towards each other on social media with some cozy lovely dovey photos. Sania was quite happy to see her sister starting a new phase of her life again post her bitter divorce.

Anam was previously married to a Hyderabad-based businessman Akbar Rasheed on November 18, 2016. Last year, it was reported that she had filed for a divorce with Akbar, however, the reason for their split is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, take a look at Anam and Asad's wedding pictures.