After separating from her husband Akbar Rasheed last year, Tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza is reportedly going to tie the knot this year with former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's 28-year-old son Asad. And now amid the rumours of lovebirds Anam and Asad entering into wedlock, Sania had recently called Asad a member of her family on social media.

A couple of days ago, Sania had posted a photo on her Instagram in which she was seen posing with Asad who was all smiles for the photograph. Sharing the image, the Tennis star had captioned it mentioning Asad 'family' followed by a heart emoticon.

According to reports, Anam and Asad have been dating for a while now and will reportedly get married by the end of this year. The lovebirds have been showing off their affection towards each other on social media with some cozy lovely dovey photos. And it looks like even Sania is quite happy to see her sister starting a new phase of her life again post her bitter divorce.

A few days ago, Asad had shared an image on Instagram wherein he was seen posing with Sania and Anam. He captioned the image saying, "In between two gorgeous women" which spoke a thousand words about his chemistry with the Mirza sisters.

In one of his Instagram posts dated February 24, Asad wished Anam on her birthday by calling her "the most amazing person in my life."

While an official confirmation on Anam and Asad's marriage is still awaited, the couple have been giving out subtle hints about their wedding with their PDA on social media.