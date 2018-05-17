Tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam, who got married to Hyderabad-based businessman and boyfriend Akbar Rasheed on November 18, 2016, is apparently heading for a divorce. While steps are being taken to start the divorce proceedings, the reason for their split is not known yet.

"The reason for the split is still unknown but we believe the divorce proceedings have come through. Meanwhile, Anam continues to focus on being the stylist for her sister and running her fashion outlet," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

On one hand, the Mirza and Malik family are in a jovial mode as Sania recently announced her pregnancy in the cutest way possible, while Anam is going through a rough phase in her life.

Earlier, Anam had spoken about how she got a fantasy marriage proposal from Akbar just the way it happens in a Shah Rukh Khan movie.

"I always had a very movie-like marriage proposal in mind. So, here I was waiting for a filmi proposal from Akbar, while our engagement invitations were already sent out. Of course our families had discussed that we are getting engaged and all, but I was left wondering 'Arey abhi tak Akbar ne mujhe woh movie wala proposal kyun nahin diya!' nd I was definitely not expecting a proposal after the invites were out,' Anam was quoted as saying by The Times Of India in 2015 after she got engaged to her boyfriend.

Even Akbar had shared the story of a dreamy marriage proposal to Anam. "Akbar then confessed, "I knew Anam is very filmi so I planned this grand proposal at Falaknuma Palace on August 27, after our engagement was announced by our family. We came on a chariot, red carpet was rolled out for her, there were roses and all of that. Also, I got a tiara for her. And then, I went down on my knees and asked her 'Will you marry me?' as the violins played in the background. There were banners with 'Will you marry me?' too."

Anam Mirza's big fat wedding was a star-studded ceremony which was attended by celebrities like Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and others. Salman alongwith Sania and Parineeti had even performed on the stage at the wedding ceremony leaving the guests enthralled with their celebrity showdown.

Sania was the most happiest person during her sister wedding and even wished the bride with an adorable caption on Instagram which reads, ""My baby is a married woman now, but will always remain my baby sister I love you @anammirzaak .. you made for the most beautiful bride in the whole wide world."

Anam is a stylist from Hyderabad who launched a fashion outlet, The Label Bazaar, of which Sania Mirza is the brand ambassador. The lifestyle fashion expo offers an exotic range of world class designers and premium fashion brands under one roof. Anam also styles Sania for various events as she knows her sister's body type, her likes-dislikes and so on.

While there is no confirmation about the divorce from both the parties, the news has certainly come as a shock to her loved ones.