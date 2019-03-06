Last year, it was reported that Tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam had filed for divorce with her Hyderabad-based businessman and husband Akbar Rasheed whom she got married with on November 18, 2016. And now it looks like 25-year-old Anam is all set to enter the wedlock with Mohammad Azharuddin's 28-year-old son Asad.

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds of the industry, post her divorce, Anam has been seeing Asad for a while now and the lovebirds are likely to get married by the end of this year.

However, an official confirmation on Anam and Asad's marriage is still awaited. But going by Anam and Asad's lovely dovey Instagram posts, it looks like that marriage is definitely on cards of Anam and Asad.

In one of Asad's Instagram post, Sania Mirza can be seen getting along with her sister Anam and her boyfriend while posing for a picture together. Both Anam and Asad have been going strong with their PDA on social media and it looks like the two have already started shopping for their marriage in Dubai.

On a related note, Anam is a stylist from Hyderabad who launched a fashion outlet, The Label Bazaar, of which Sania Mirza is the brand ambassador. She also styles Sania for various events as she knows her sister's body type, her likes-dislikes and so on.

Asad, on the other hand, is a budding lawyer and has been following up on his father Azharuddin's footsteps in Cricket. Last year, he was roped in as a guest player in the Goa squad for the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season.

Take a look.