Tennis ace Sania Mirza and husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday morning.

Malik, the proud father, broke the news on Twitter saying, "Excited to announce: It's a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik."

Wishes started pouring in, beginning with Mirza's sister, Anam Mirza, who wrote, "It's a boyyyy!!!! Alhamduilllllaaahhhh!!! @mirzasaniar @realshoaibmalik #babymirzamalik 30.10.18."

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan also took to Twitter to congratulate the celebrity couple. She wrote, "Finally!! Best news in a long time!! Congratulations @mirzasaniar@realshoaibmalik @anammirzaaa@imranmirza58 n of course the nani n daadi God bless our lil angel."

Mirza-Malik as surname

Sania Mirza had confirmed her pregnancy via social media in April.

Earlier, when Mirza was asked about the name of her child she told that her child will have Mirza-Malik as the surname.

According to the Indian Express, she said, "Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza-Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that's where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter."

Sania is planning on taking an extended break from tennis before beginning her preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.