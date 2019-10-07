Tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza is all set to enter the wedlock with Mohammad Azharuddin's 28-year-old son Asad. The two have been dating for a while now and Sania Mirza, who is all excited for their marraige, recently confirmed that Anam and Asad will get married in December, this year.

Anam was recently in Paris to celebrate her bachelorette with her girl gang and had been posting the pictures from the bash on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, Anam can be seen flashing a wide smile on her face wearing a black top and a barbie pink ballerina skirt with 'bride-to-be' balloons in the backdrop.

"She (Anam) is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited. She is marrying a lovely boy. His name is Asad and he happens to be the son of Mohammad Azharuddin and we are really excited about it," Sania Mirza was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The lovebirds have been showing off their affection towards each other on social media with some cozy lovely dovey photos. And Sania is quite happy to see her sister starting a new phase of her life again post her bitter divorce.

Anam was previously married to a Hyderabad-based businessman Akbar Rasheed on November 18, 2016. Last year, it was reported that she had filed for a divorce with Akbar, however, the reason for their split is yet to be known. Earlier, Anam had spoken about how she got a fantasy marriage proposal from Akbar just the way it happens in a Shah Rukh Khan movie.

Anam's big fat wedding was a star-studded ceremony which was attended by celebrities like Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and others. Salman alongwith Sania and Parineeti had even performed on the stage at the wedding ceremony leaving the guests enthralled with their celebrity showdown.

And we expect to see the creme de la creme attending Anam and Asad taking their marriage vows in December.