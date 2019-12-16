If there's any star wife who always faces the wrath of netizens, it is Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput. The 25-year-old had been at the receiving end of criticism ever since she made a controversial comment on working women followed by her puppy remark. And yet again, Mira got trolled after she was recently spotted at a shoot in Bandra.

Mira was undoubtedly looking hot in a black thigh-high slit gown letting her hair down. However, Shahid Kapoor's wife soon became a target for trolls who couldn't digest the fact about Mira getting shoot projects without any qualifications.

While one user wondered how she was getting projects despite being a nobody in the industry, others called her gold digger and non-achiever in life.

One user even mocked Mira over her puppy comment and asked about her kids that she had left at home. There were also a few who found Mira throwing starry tantrums in front of the paps and called her a show off.

Meanwhile, a Quora thread had claimed how Mira behaves and keeps throwing her weight around at the airport. According to the claim, the young celebrity wife is hardly cordial with people and never smiles. Not just that, Mira Rajput comes up with some crazy demands every now and then.

Talking about one such demand, a Quora user said that Mira Rajput wanted an airport staff to do her nails. Since the demand came out of nowhere and was not a part of the staffer's job profile, they politely refused. Mira did not lose her cool but accepted it.