We all have our own things to do at the airport, right? While few of us love travelling by air and would wish everyone at the airport with a big smile, there are many who just do not enjoy air travel and are in a pretty snobbish mood throughout. Let's take a look at some of our most popular and loved celebs and how they behave at the airport or inside the flight.

Katrina Kaif: As per first-hand accounts on Quora and a TOI report, Katrina Kaif prefers not talking to anyone while on flight. She does not even like being touched. A Quora thread revealed that it is Katrina's manager that does all the talking on behalf of the actress. Even if Katrina wants to have something, it's her manager who orders. Not just that, once, when a crew gently touched her to wake her up while landing, she lost her cool and shouted at the crew member for daring to touch her.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai gives the airline crew a tough time regarding the food. She prefers taking a look at all the items from the menu, smells and looks at its visual appeal and then decides what to eat.

Jaya Bachchan: The Quora thread also revealed that Jaya Bachchan is always grumpy at the airport and does not like talking too much. Not just that, no one dares to come closer to Jaya for a selfie when she is inside the airport, knowing how furious she gets.

Mira Rajput: Shahid Kapoor's wife keeps throwing her weight around at the airport. The young celebrity wife is hardly cordial with people and never smiles. Not just that, Mira Rajput comes up with some crazy demands every now and then. Talking about one such demand, a Quora user said that Mira Rajput wanted an airport staff to do her nails. Since the demand came out of nowhere and was not a part of the staffer's job profile, they politely refused. Mira did not lose her cool but accepted it.

Sonam Kapoor: As per a Reddit user, who is the security manager for VIPs at Mumbai airport, Sonam Kapoor comes up with some really bizarre demands at the airport. The thread revealed that the Kapoor comes up with some unexpected demands like asking the airport staff to buy a shoe for her from dutyfree as her legs hurt.

Navya Naveli: Talking about Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, the user said that the Bachchan girl always throws her weight around and demands security or shuttle even when it is clearly not required.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika always maintains her silence and calm persona at the airport. Ranveer and Deepika are stuck to their phones and barely talk to anyone or each other. It's only when the camera comes around that they suddenly start indulging in PDA.

International Business Times, India, can't vouch for the authenticity of the claims.