The romantic tragedy between former lovers Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan still remains the most talked about topics of discussions. Knowingly or unknowingly, Aishwarya has often crossed path with Salman and this time around, she became a part of his controversial show Bigg Boss 13. Let us tell you how.

When Bigg Boss 13 had started airing on television, it was pretty evident that Shehnaaz and Paras had developed a strong bond between them. When everyone pointed it out, Salman had asked Siddharth Dey, who was also good friends with Shehnaaz, to stay away from two.

During this time, Siddharth had called himself the Ajay Devgn of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam adding that Mahira Sharma could possibly become the reason behind Shehnaaz and Paras' fallout. And the moment Siddharth pictured himself as Ajay Devgn, Salman asked him if he sees Shehnaaz as Aishwarya and Paras as Salman from the film.

This was the first time when Aishwarya became a part of Salman Khan's show. The second time, Aishwarya was brought into the picture when Himanshi Khurrana had once said that she was called as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of Punjab for her striking resemblance with Miss World 1994. Her mention had left Salman speechless at that moment.

And yet again, for the third time, Aishwarya's reference caught everyone's attention when Siddharth Shukla tried to mock Asim and Mahira while they were discussing about preparing 'Jammu ka Khichdi' for the housemates.

Asim had become the new captain in the house after the parking task had ended. And the moment Asim walked up to Mahira and told her about making the khichdi, Siddharth began singing 'Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila' song from Josh which stars Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan in lead role.

Well, it looks like Salman will have to bear with such awkward encounters with Aishwarya Rai his entire life.