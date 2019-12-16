Who doesn't remember the iconic 'Dola Re' song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas'. Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya's face-off is considered to be one of the best dance performance in the history of Indian Cinema.

But very few people know about the trouble Aishwarya took for this song. While shooting, Aishwarya had a bleeding ear. In spite of that, she kept dancing and completed the shoot. In the song, Aishwarya had to wear some really heavy jewelry and the earrings she wore were so heavy that her ears were unable to withstand the weight and that caused the bleeding.

Aishwarya did not want to disrupt the shoot in the middle and so she avoided to tell anyone about the bleeding ear until the song was over. Truly, she is recognized as one of the finest actors in the industry today.

'Dola Re' was choreographed by Saroj Khan. The song included many Bharatnatyam steps for which Saroj Khan was honoured with National Award. It was picturized for the Durga Puja celebration. In 'Devdas' Aishwarya played the role of Parvati whereas Madhuri Dixit played Chandramukhi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Devdas' is based on writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel with the same name. 'Devdas' was earlier filmed in 1955 and starred actor Dilip Kumar who played the title role, Vyjayanthimala as Chandramukhi and Suchitra Menon as Parvati.