Superstar Salman Khan is all excited and geared up for the third installment of Dabangg. Ever since the trailer of the film has dropped fans are awaiting the film with bated breath. The makers are ready with the fourth installment as well and we can't contain our excitement.

At a group interview held for the promotion of the film, Salman spoke at length about his upcoming film Dabangg 3, spilled beans on how Chulbul Pandey was earlier a dark character and how the success of Dabangg has led to Dabangg 4.

Excerpts:

The inception of Dabangg 3

It was a very dark film, a small film to be made under Rs 2 crore. At that point of time, it had Randeep Hooda and Arbaaz. So Arbaaz said he has been approached for this and it's a good one so just hear it. Then six-eight months passed before I finally heard it. I think UTV was supposed to do it. I liked the feel of the film but Chulbul was out and out negative. That film didn't have any action, certainly not at this scale. There were no songs and we never get to know who killed the mother. We started working on it and Abhinav agreed to all those changes. He did a very good job with the first one. We asked him to do the second one but for whatever reason, he said he didn't want to do it, that we didn't let him make his film.

On Dabangg 3 being a semi-prequel

I came up with a thought and Arbaaz and I just kept on improvising, brainstorming. We wanted to start from the present and go in the past to track the journey of Chulbul Pandey and how his past comes in his present. It's not entirely a prequel. The whole film isn't set in the past. It's semi-prequel. How Chulbul deals with his past and balances his present is what Dabangg 3 is all about!

On doing high octane action

I don't think anything works better than heroism. If you have heroism in a film, it works. Heroism doesn't mean you're romancing a girl or... It means doing something for someone against all odds and you make that happen. The action doesn't make sense till the time you don't have emotions backing it.

On Chulbul Pandey

Chulbul Pandey is a corrupt policeman but he is good too, the money that he gets he puts it in the Chulbul Pandey fund and if someone needs, he uses that money.

On confirming Dabangg 4

It is very difficult to take a franchise forward, but this one has fallen in place. Even the fourth one has fallen in place. It happens sometimes, like 'Rocky' or 'Rambo' series, which falls in place. So, this one has too.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and stars Sonakshi Sinha and debutant Saiee Manjrekar opposite Salman Khan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 20.