Dabangg franchise is back with its third instalment, Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Deva. This film too is a bag filled with entertainment by our very own Bhaijaan Salman Khan. What's new this in this franchise is hard to count! The audience is already aware of Chulbul Pandey and his larger-than-life persona, his witty one-liners and action-packed avatar.

There is nothing new in this franchise apart from focussing on his first love essayed by debutant Saiee Manjrekar. The villain and story have changed for sure, but the crux remains the same. Chulbul bashes the villain, sings a romantic duet with his wife, dances on Hud Hud Dabaang.

The major change in the franchise is the item song, from Munni Badnaam Hui to Munna Badnaam Hua, from Malaika Arora to Warina Hussian, faces have changed this time. What remains common is 'Hud Hud Dabangg', the drama, and the locations remind us of the previous franchise. As this is the prequel, the only new part you will see is Salman aka Chulbul Pandey's transformation from a lover boy to a married man!

Storyline

The film starts with Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) spending his day by teasing and loving his wife Rajoo (Sonakshi Sinha). Soon Chulbul gets an assignment as he exposes a prostitution racket and saves girls which eventually angers the antagonist (Sudeep Kiccha). Since then there is enmity between Bali and Chulbul. Cut to the film goes into flashback and interlinks it to Bali and Chulbul's lover Khushi (Saiee Manjrekar). The first part is all about Chulbul's past life and that turned him to become Robinhood Pandey. What made him marry Rajoo! As you line ahead with the screenplay you will see slight friction between Khushi and Rajoo, the centre point being Chulbul of course.

The narrative becomes so predictable that at one point you know Salman is going to react in a certain way. Having introduced Sudeep the superstar of South with Salman, their onscreen action and drama is a delight to watch!

Performance

Salman Khan is the show-stealer, from flaunting his toned abs to mouthing dialogues, he does it all. His comic timing aced with action and romance is the icing on the cake. All you Salman fans will love it the moment he removes his shirt. That moment will freeze you for sure!

Sudeep is the new entrant to the franchise, he aces the role of a baddie. The faceoff between the two is commendable and you will surely enjoy it!

Sonakshi Sinha has nothing much to do apart from romancing her hubby Chulbul. Saiee, who makes her debut as young Chulbul's lady love, looks beautiful and gorgeous. Audience will witness a fresh romantic pair.

Arbaaz Khan has a strong screen presence but has nothing much to do as the film talks more about the tussle between Salman and Sudeep.

Positive

Faceoff moments between Salman Khan and Sudeep Kiccha are the highlights in the film along with the usual background music. One can't ignore it at any cost! The locations for songs are colourful, classy and massy. The mass appeal makes it worth your 2 hours 45 minutes. How can you not whistle at the dialogues when Salman Dabangg Khan says it. The film, by all means, is for Salman fans! It's an out and out masala entertainer with all the ingredients of dance, drama and emotions blended together. The storyline keeps you hooked as long as Bhaijaan is there!

Negative

The first half is entertaining no doubt, but there are some scenes that are just too elaborated just because it has Salman Khan in the frame. The second half etches too much and we wonder this could have been skipped. The editing could have been better, and the cinematography could have been crisp and concise. There were too many songs hampering the storyline.

Verdict

Strictly for all Dabangg franchise fans! Considering the first two sequels of the film, this one is more entertaining as it has more in depth personal life history of Chulbul Pandey. Overall, the film has all the ingredients required for a massy masala entertainer. Certain scenes where the actor throws in comedy while doing hardcore action scenes are thoroughly entertaining. Like every franchise, this one too has Paisa Vasool moments when we see Salman bashing ten villains in every situation be it dust, smoke or while romancing and mouthing quirky dialogues. Irrespective of the length, this film is a complete package. Go and enjoy your weekend!