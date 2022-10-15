On October 13, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shared strings of pictures from her first Karva Chauth festivities with Vicky Kaushal. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she adorned a beautiful pink saree and accessorised it with traditional mangal sutra, chooda (bangles) and sindoor.

The minute they dropped the pictures on her social media, fans and friends of VicKat from the fraternity showered the couple with love and blessings.

But did you know, not just Katrina, doting husband Vicky Kaushal also kept Karva Chauth fast for her?

On Vicky Kaushal keeping fast

Speaking to Pinkvilla Katrina said, "But, the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn't... I'm sure he wouldn't have (let me do it alone), and he didn't even... it's not like I asked him to do it all. I didn't say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our... his parents were also over, so it was our first... because it was our first year of marriage, there's pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely."

Katrina on moon sighting in Mumbai

Katrina said, "I was hungry. (laughs) I have to report to you... everyone had, I mean... all the online, the thing was the moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it's almost like your mind is prepared for what it's expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like 'I'm hungry! I'm really, really hungry!'"

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The horror-comedy is all set to release on November 4. Katrina will also feature in Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, scheduled to release on April 23, 2023.

Meanwhile, Vicky will star in Laxman Utekar's next co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur.