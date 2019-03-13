We had told you how Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's preparations had begun privately for a December wedding. Actor Varun Dhawan and his fiancée Natasha Dalal have been making public appearances for more than a year now.

Now, it is clear that the Kalank actor wants to take this relationship to the next level. While the talk of their December wedding has been on for a while now, a fresh report in Mumbai Mirror talks about the possible venue for the celebrations. The paper reports that Natasha Dalal wants a destination wedding in the Maldives and Varun Dhawan is only too happy to oblige.

But it seems his parents, director David Dhawan and mom Laali Dhawan are keen on a Mumbai wedding. The parents of the groom are not to keen to go through the logistical nightmare, it seems. In the recent past, two high-profile Bollywood weddings have taken place in Italy - that of actress-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, and of actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal too may be feeling excited about a destination wedding in Europe or a beach wedding in the Maldives. But it all depends on their family now. Will the wedding happen in Mumbai or Maldives? We shall soon know.

In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan had talked about Natasha and why he loves her because she is different from the rest. In 2018, Varun Dhawan had moved into a new home for himself and had given a peek into his house, with Natasha by his side. It was an indication that he intends to get married and start a family.

Varun Dhawan has had continuous hit films in a row, like Judwaa 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, among others. He will now be seen in Dharma Productions' Kalank opposite his favourite co-star Alia Bhatt. The two have had successful films right from their debut Student of the Year to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan was also rumoured to have dated Alia Bhatt in their early days in the industry. But now with his wedding, Varun Dhawan will be hitched to longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, putting all rumours to rest! Congratulations to the happy couple.