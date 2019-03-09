It looks like the year 2019 is going to witness some big fat weddings of Bollywood celebrities like it did last year. According to reports, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will be tying the knot in April followed by Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding. There is high probability that Arbaaz Khan and his Italian girlfriend Giorgia Andriani along with Sushmita Sen–Rohman Shawl are also expected to step into marital bliss this year. And now reports are doing the rounds of the industry that Varun Dhawan will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal by the end of this year.

The industry grapevine suggests that Varun and Natasha, who have now gone public with their relationship, are looking for a December wedding and have reportedly started preparations for it. Though Varun has not revealed anything about his marriage plans with Natasha but he is certain that he is going to marry Natasha sooner than expected.

Report suggests that Natasha, who is a fashion designer, intends to supervise all the aspects of the wedding decorations and preparations on her own. She is apparently quite busy these days shopping for her wedding. From clothes, silverware, flowers etc, Natasha is taking utmost interest in the minutest of detailing.

On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Varun Dhawan had expressed his desire to tie the knot and start a family soon, to which, Karan Johar had said that for him it would be like giving away his own son.

Of late, Varun and Natasha have been making numerous public appearances, and it looks like the lovebirds are now ready to join the rest of the married club of Bollywood.