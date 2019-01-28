Varun Dhawan has never shied away from accepting the fact that there indeed is a "special someone" in his life. Though Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have often been spotted together ever since the actor made his foray into the industry, the 'Judwaa 2' actor has started speaking openly about the whole relationship recently.

On Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan', Varun Dhawan had spilled the beans on his relationship and marriage plans. Rumours of Varun and Natasha ready to tie the knot this year has been making headlines for a while now and the latest report suggests that the duo might tie the knot sooner than expected.

Yes, you read it right. As per a TOI report, the wedding preparations of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have already begun secretly. The report suggests that Natasha intends to supervise all the aspects of the wedding decorations and preparations on her own.

Natasha is apparently quite busy these days shopping for her wedding. From clothes, silverware, flowers etc, Natasha is taking utmost interest in the minutest of detailing. Natasha, who is a fashion designer, wants the wedding to have a touch of both their personalities and is leaving no stones unturned in making it as beautiful as a dream. Not just that, the wedding, which was expected to happen somewhere in November, might take place earlier than scheduled to avoid paparazzi and media glare.

Varun Dhawan had expressed his desire to tie the knot and start a family soon, to which, Karan Johar had said that for him it would be like giving away his own son. Apart from Varun–Natasha, Arjun Kapoor–Malaika Arora and Sushmita Sen–Rohman Shawl are also expected to step into marital bliss this year.