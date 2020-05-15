Producer Dil Raju, who is now bankrolling Vakeel Saab, is said to have taken over Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi. He would wrap up this half-completed movie and release it in theatres.

Good Luck Sakhi is a sports romantic comedy, which is directed by Bollywood filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor. Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra are bankrolling this movie featuring Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the film.

Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra officially announced Good Luck Sakhi on 27 April 2019 and its first schedule was started in Hyderabad. The film unit reportedly completed 50 percent of its shooting. The producers are said to have spent Rs 6 crore on its production. But they anticipated a budget hike in the coming schedules and its budget has now reached Rs 12 crore.

The young producers reportedly approached Dil Raju, seeking financial support for the movie. The Sarileru Neekevvuru producer was impressed with the rushes of Good Luck Sakhi. He agreed to take over this project and assured them to complete its production soon after the lockdown is lifted.

Dil Raju is one of the smartest and successful producers and distributors in the Telugu film industry. He has acquired the distribution rights of Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi, which will now be presented by him. According to reports, he has told Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra that he would complete the film Good Luck Sakhi and return their investments after the movie hits screens.

Keerthy Suresh is playing the role of a sharpshooter in Good Luck Sakhi. Nagesh Kukunoor had earlier opened up on its story in an interview. The director said, "This film is about a sharpshooter who comes from a small village. She has good people around her to help, and how she makes it big in the sport is what I cannot reveal now."