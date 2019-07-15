Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's niece Shravya Varma is now all set to turn a producer with director Nagesh Kukunoor's upcoming movie starring Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted some photos featuring him with his niece Shravya Varma in March 2019. These pictures had surprised many, as the controversial director rarely shares pics of his family members. They had also fueled the speculations that he might be introducing her to the film industry soon. Those rumours have now become true with Shravya herself making an announcement about it.

Shravya Varma took to her Twitter page this morning to announce that she is making her debut as a producer with Nagesh Kukunoor's next film. It will be the maiden movie to be made under her own banner Worth a Shot Motion Arts Production and it will be presented by producer and distributor Dil Raju.

The elated Shravya Varma tweeted, "I am super nervous and excited to announce my first attempt at producing with this DREAM TEAM ❤️ Couldnt have gotten a better start @KeerthyOfficial @AadhiOfficial @ThisIsDSP @IamJagguBhai @nkukunoor #chirantandas @sudheerbza."

Shravya Varma also tweeted a photo of Dil Raju with a statement that reads, "Welcome On Board Sir!! Sri Venkateswara Creations Dil Raju garu Will be presenting our Worth a Shot Motion Arts Production no 1 Produced by Sudheer Chandra Co Produced by Shravya Varma Directed By Nagesh Kukunoor A DSP musical Starring Keerthy Suresh, Aadi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu Title and First Look Soon!"

Ram Gopal Varma retweeted her post and wrote, "Hey @shravyavarma CONGRATS to you, @sudheerbza and your entire DREAM TEAM of @KeerthyOfficial @AadhiOfficial @ThisIsDSP @IamJagguBhai @nkukunoor #chirantandas and Dil Raju. Yes I agree that you guys couldn't have gotten a better start "