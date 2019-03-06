Director Ram Gopal Varma, who is set to release his next film Lakshmi's NTR, has shared some photos featuring his niece Shravya Varma. It has fueled speculations that he might be introducing her in the film industry.

Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most active Indian celebs on social media and is known for his erratic way of debate and discussion on various current affairs. His ideas and ways of thinking may look weird, but they have helped him set up his fanbase, which makes some people in the industry feel jealous of him.

It should also be mentioned here that Ram Gopal Varma is also one of the celebs who never give a sneak peek into their family life on social media. He surprised many by sharing photos of his daughter and niece and talking about them on Twitter. RGV started it by sharing a childhood photo of his daughter. He also wrote on March 4, "Me and my daughter in the good old days before I lost it"

A day later, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a series of photos featuring him with his niece Shravya Varma in a restaurant. He captioned them with "With my amazingly talented costume designer niece ⁦@shravyavarma⁩. My niece ⁦@shravyavarma⁩ checking out her bicep with my tricep and she won. But me and @shravyavarma eventually made up and she promised to apply her costume designing talent on dear old ME!"

Shravya Varma, who is an architecture and interior design student, entered the fashion design industry at 17 as just a hobby. She has worked with the bigwigs of the industry. She is currently busy with projects like magazine cover shoots, commercial hoardings, poster shoots, bridal ramp styling portfolios. Now, RGV's tweets about her have fueled rumours that he might introduce her to films with his next movie.

Ram Gopal Varma is currently wrapping up the works of his upcoming movie Lakshmi's NTR, which is one of the most hyped Telugu movies of 2019. The director has planned to release it on March 22. He recently tweeted, "With the great NTR's blessings #LakshmisNTR will be releasing on March 22nd."