Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV mocked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying if Kashmir issue can be resolved through dialogues, he wouldn't have needed to marry 3 times.
Three days after the Pulwama attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan released a six-minute video message in which he said that Pakistan was ready to co-operate in the Indian investigation and will take action if actionable intelligence is provided. He also proposed dialoguing to discuss terrorism and raised the issue of Kashmir, something which has been part of every Pakistan leader's playbook.
Ram Gopal Varma is quite active on social media and he often talks about various current affairs. The director, who is waiting to release his next movie titled Lakshmi's NTR, took to Twitter and made his statement on the Pakistan PM. He tweeted, "Dear Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI If problems can be resolved by dialogue... You wouldn't have needed to marry 3 Times"
In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma continued to mock him for nurturing terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Taliban and Alqaeda in his country. Here is his series of tweets.
Dear Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI Can you please educate us dumb Indians on how to have dialogue with a man rushing at you to explode tons of RDX on you ..And ofcourse we all Indians will pay you, your tuition fee Teacher
Dear Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI if America came to know who lives in ur country(Osama) and ur own country doesn't know who lives in ur own country, is ur country actually a country? ..Me just a dumb Indian asking sir...Please please educate Imran Sir
Dear Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI Nobody told me that jaish e Mohammed, Lashkar e taiba, Taliban and Alqaeda are not ur play stations ...but I never heard u not denying that u don't love them Imran sir
Dear Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI I heard that jaish e Mohammed, Lashkar e taiba, Taliban and Alqaeda are ur balls which u keep hitting them out of boundaries of pakistan into Indian pavilions .Sir please tell if u think cricket balls are bombs sir. Educate us sir please sir