Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV mocked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying if Kashmir issue can be resolved through dialogues, he wouldn't have needed to marry 3 times.

Three days after the Pulwama attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan released a six-minute video message in which he said that Pakistan was ready to co-operate in the Indian investigation and will take action if actionable intelligence is provided. He also proposed dialoguing to discuss terrorism and raised the issue of Kashmir, something which has been part of every Pakistan leader's playbook.

Ram Gopal Varma is quite active on social media and he often talks about various current affairs. The director, who is waiting to release his next movie titled Lakshmi's NTR, took to Twitter and made his statement on the Pakistan PM. He tweeted, "Dear Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI If problems can be resolved by dialogue... You wouldn't have needed to marry 3 Times"

In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma continued to mock him for nurturing terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Taliban and Alqaeda in his country. Here is his series of tweets.