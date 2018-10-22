Dhanush's Vada Chennai has occupied the numero uno position at the Chennai box office in its first weekend and overpowered other new releases including Sandakozhi 2 starring Vishal Krishna.

In its first weekend, Vada Chennai has earned Rs 3.07 crore from over 400 shows at the Chennai box office in its four-day first weekend, reports Behindwoods. The good word-of-mouth translated into collections, as per the trade trackers.

Sandakozhi 2 has earned Rs 1.78 crore from over 300 shows in its three-day first weekend. This film has met with mixed reviews from the critics and audience.

Vijay Sethupathi's 96 has earned 27.49 lakh from 111 shows in its third weekend. The total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 4.94 crore in Chennai. Likewise, Ratsasan has retained the momentum despite the new releases as it raked in Rs 22.70 lakh from 96 shows in its third weekend to take its total tally to Rs 2.30 crore.

New releases like Bollywood film Badhaai Ho has collected Rs 13.08 lakh from 36 shows, Telugu film Hello Guru Prema Kosame has raked in Rs 10.75 lakh, while Namaste England has earned Rs 7.51 lakh in its first weekend.

Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha made a collection of Rs 2.88 lakh from 12 shows to take its total tally to Rs 84.10 lakh.

New Tamil release Ezhumin has collected Rs 3.39 lakh from 15 shows.