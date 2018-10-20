Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhai Ho (Badhaai Ho), which is riding high on positive word of mouth from the audience and critical acclaim, has received a phenomenal response on day 2, Friday, cashing in on the advantage of the Dussehra holiday.

The movie, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, Gajrao Rao and Neena Gupta took off to a flying start at the box office on the opening day and had collected Rs 7.29 crore at the Indian box office.

Released in 1000 plus screens, Ayushmann-Sanya starrer overpowered Arjun-Parineeti's Namaste England which performed below expectations and collected a mere Rs 1.5 crore at the box office.

Going by the huge response from the audience, Badhai Ho is expected to earn in double figures - Rs 10-11 crore on day 2. If the movie manages to keep the momentum going, it is expected to rake in around Rs 30 crore in its extended four-day opening weekend at the domestic box office.

Badhai Ho is a small-town story of a couple welcoming a baby at an old age which adds to the humour and laughter along with the brilliant performances by all the actors.