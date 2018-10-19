Two Bollywood movies – Badhai Ho and Namaste England – released this week. Although the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer is bigger in terms of star value, it is the other film that witnessed much higher box office collection on day 1.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao, Badhai Ho is a family entertainer. Despite having no big stars, the film enjoyed a good occupancy of around 30-40 per cent at the Indian box office on the first day.

According to early estimates, Badhai Ho collected Rs 7 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on day 1. It is an excellent start considering the budget of the film. The trailer of the movie had received a great response from the viewers, and hence people were curious to watch the movie. The festive season and positive reviews have also worked in favour of Badhai Ho.

On the other side, Namaste England did not have the expected hype around it ever since the trailer was released. The movie received negative reviews from critics, which further affected its box office collection on the opening day.

As per early estimates, Namaste England collected Rs 5 crore (approximately) on day 1 at the Indian box office. The film has got a bad response from the viewers also on social media.

While Badhai Ho is likely to grow stronger at the box office in coming days due to the positive word of mouth, Namaste England might not enjoy the expected rise in the collection over the weekend.

It is being expected that Badhai Ho will see a huge rise in its earning from Friday. It is an extended weekend, and the movie is likely to reach close to Rs 40 crore mark by the end of Sunday.