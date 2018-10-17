Badhai Ho
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhai Ho (Badhaai Ho) is going to hit the theatres on October 18 and audience have already been sharing their excitement on social media.

Those who watched the Amit Sharma directorial at a special screening, have lauded the quirky storyline and brilliant performances of the actors.

Badhai Ho is a small-town story of a couple welcoming a baby at an old age has managed to impress the audience with its trailer. Going by Ayushmann's track record of delivering hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and AndhaDhun over the past two years, the movie is expected to earn around Rs 7-8 crore on its opening day. If the movie manages to keep the momentum going, it is expected to rake in around Rs 30 crore in its extended four-day opening weekend at the domestic box office.

The audience were blown away by the funny moments in the film which according to them have been riddled with dramatic and serious sequences. They also praised Ayushmann and Sanya for their portrayals among other supporting casts. Many found Badhai Ho as an entertainingly different film with a fresh take comprising of ingredients of fun, family affairs and emotional drama.

While the critics have also lauded the efforts of the director, star cast and others aspects of the film, check out what audience has to say about Badhai Ho ahead of its release.