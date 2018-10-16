Audience are in for a treat as Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra and Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra will be releasing this Thursday, October 18 to cash in on the Dussehra holiday.

Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai looks promising as its quirky small-town story of a couple welcoming a baby at an old age has managed to impress the audience with its trailer. Going by Ayushmann's track record of delivering hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and AndhaDhun over the past two years, the movie is expected to earn around Rs 7-8 crore on the opening day. If the movie manages to keep the momentum going, it is expected to rake in around Rs 30 crore in its extended four-day opening weekend at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, the Vipul Shah directorial received a lukewarm response from the audience ever since the film's trailer was released. Even though the romantic drama has a popular starcast to lead, the movie is expected to earn somewhere around Rs 3-4 crore on the opening day. If the movie gets a positive response on its first day, the movie is expected to earn around Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend at the India box office.

While Namaste England will be releasing in 2000 plus screen across India, Badhaai Ho will be releasing in 1000 plus screens.

Going by the early estimates, it looks like Ayushmann-Sanya starrer is going to overpower Arjun-Parineeti's film at the box office.