Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha has become the second movie of Jr NTR's movie to reach $2-million mark at the US box office. The Telugu film has taken 10 days to achieve this feat after appearing before the viewers with premieres on 10 October.

On Friday, Aravinda Sametha has collected $13,738 from 79 locations to take its total tally in the US to $2,000,160. The Telugu film has become 13th movie to breach $2-million mark in the US after Baahubali series, Rangasthalam, Bharat Ane Nenu, Srimanthudu, Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, A.Aa., Khaidi No 150, Fidaa, Agnyathavaasi and Nannaku Prematho.

Aravinda Sametha had generated a lot of pre-release buzz which translated into good collection from its premieres as it raked in $795,214 from 221 locations. Following the positive reviews, the Jr NTR-starrer retained the momentum as it collected $242,225 (207 locations), $276,477 (179 locations), $361,023 ( 198 locations) and $171,257 (196 locations) in the next four days to take its extend weekend total tally to $1,846,196.

However, the business started declining thereafter. Well, the movie is expected to enjoy decent footfalls on Saturday and Sunday. It has to be seen whether Aravinda Sametha, which has Pooja Hegde in the female lead, could cross $2.5-million mark in the US.

Meanwhile, the film has made a fantastic collection in its home territory of Andhra and Telangana. The distributors' share alone has crossed Rs 60-crore mark with the estimated gross collection of Rs 89.2 crore.

Karnataka has turned out to be the second biggest centre for Aravind Sametha as it raked in Rs 18.5 crore with distributors' share of Rs 8.23 crore.

The worldwide gross collection in its 8-day extended week is Rs 133.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 81.6 crore. It has to be noted that the theatrical rights of the movie is valued at Rs 91 crore.