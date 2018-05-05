SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Baahubali 2 has got a flying start at the China box office. The multilingual movie saw the light of the day in over 7000 screens in our neighbouring country on Friday, May 4. Indeed, it has got a better start than its first instalment.

The early estimation coming from trade indicate that Baahubali 2 has grossed over Rs 20 crore, thereby taking the film's worldwide collection to Rs 1735 crore. It is expected to breach Rs 1750-mark on Saturday, May 5.

It has to be noted that Baahubali 2 has beaten the lifetime collection of its predecessor, which raked in Rs 7.30 crore, on the first day itself.

Baahubali 2 Vs Dangal in China

Baahubali 2 has got a big number of screens than Dangal. With such a opening the industry insiders are curiously looking forward to see whether the Prabhas-starrer surpasses the collection of the Aamir Khan's film, which minted Rs 1200 crore at the China box office.

Dangal currently holds the record of all-time highest grossing Indian movie by minting Rs 1,864 crore at the worldwide box office. The SS Rajamouli's magnum opus requires about Rs 130 crore to beat the record from the Aamir Khan-starrer.

Moreover, the multilingual project has the golden opportunity to become the first Indian movie to breach Rs 2,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Apart from Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah and Sathyaraj are in the leads. It is a two-part series, bankrolled by Shobu Yarlagadda

The movie is about how Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) was conspired and killed by power-hungry sibling Bhalladeva (Rana Daggubati). The role played by Katappa (Sathyaraj) in his assassination and the revenge sought by the son of deceased to capture the reins of the Mahishmati kingdom will be narrated in the second part.