Some on-set pictures of director Sujeeth's upcoming movie Saaho were leaked and have gone viral on the social media. Baahubali actor Prabhas is seen riding a swanky Triumph Street Triple RS in those photos.

Back in 2017, the makers of Saaho released its teaser and first look, which have not only struck a chord with the filmgoers around the world but also increased the curiosity and expectations from the film. These promos have left the audience wanting more of the movie and this demand created a fear in the producers.

The makers of Saaho have kept most of the details about the film under wrap and have taken utmost care in guarding them from being leaked on the internet. But some miscreants managed to get their hands on the on-location stills of the movie and leaked the photos, which went viral on social media minutes they hit the internet.

In the leaked pictures of Saaho, Prabhas is seen sporting a rugged leather jacket and a thick pair of jeans. The photos show that the Baahubali actor is getting ready to ride a swanky Triumph Street Triple RS on the sets of the movie in Abu Dhabi, where he is reportedly busy shooting for some dare-devil stunts.

Some of Prabhas' fans went on to interpret the scene. Teluginti kodalu tweeted, "So we finally have some leaked photos from #Saaho sets! I think it's more of a chase sequence. Either #Prabhas is being chased or he is chasing someone.Looking at clothes they look rugged so I can sense some incident before this as sequence as well.. so my 2 hypothetical theories."

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is a mega-budget action thriller film that is being made witha whopping budget of Rs 150 crore. The movie will have the extensive use of VFX and heavy weaponry for the action scenes. Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates is designing the action for Saaho.

Prabhas redcently completed the first schedule in Hyderabad and Mumbai and left for the second schedule to an exotic foreign location. The actor will be shooting some action scenes and song sequences in a 50-day schedule, which is said to be held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Romania.

"The international schedule will see Prabhas shoot for high-octane action, including a major chase sequence involving helicopters, trucks, cars and bikes. He has been prepping for these portions for a while now and has modified his workout regime to get into perfect shape for his part. He will be seen in a completely different avatar and has even cut his hair short after years of doing the two period films," Pune Mirror quoted a source as saying.

A host of Bollywood actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Evelyn Sharma, Amy Jackson, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand and Aditya Srivastava are roped in to play the important roles in Saaho, which marks Prabhas' debut in Bollywood.