Vishal and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sandakozhi 2 has got off to a good start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The pre-release buzz and holiday ensured that the movie registers above-average footfalls across the state.

Released in around 400 screens, Sandakozhi 2 had managed to generate positive buzz around it. The promos and audio had helped draw the viewers' attention towards the movie. As the first instalment was a hit, people had high hopes on the Vishal-starrer.

These factors helped the movie to get a good opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. The early estimation coming from the trade says that Sandakozhi 2 has grossed over Rs 60 lakh in Chennai and around Rs 4.5 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Please note that these are rough estimates and the actual number might be different from the numbers mentioned above.

However, the movie has met with mixed reviews. Yet the trade trackers are hopeful of the film faring well in collection centres, considering the holiday weekend.

On the other hand, Vada Chennai has opened to highly positive reviews and it undoubtedly remains the people's first choice among the two movies. It has to be seen whether Dhanush's film affects Vishal's flick at the box office.

Sandakozhi 2, which has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the role of antagonist, is a regular mass-masala film. It's dubbed Telugu version Pandem Kodi 2 has been received well by Andhra audience.