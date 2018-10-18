Dhanush's ambitious movie Vada Chennai witnessed a good opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie has done well at the collection centres across the state.

Released in close to 400 screens, Vada Chennai has garnered positive pre-release talk resulting in a good opening. The promos and the success of Vetrimaaran's past works had made the audience have faith in his latest movie which translated into collections, say trade trackers.

The early estimation coming from the trade say that Vada Chennai has earned around Rs 81 lakh at the Chennai box office. It means the movie has failed to beat the record of Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which grossed Rs 89 lakh on the first day.

In Tamil Nadu, Vada Chennai is estimated to have grossed over Rs 4 crore although it is just a predicted figure.

In the US, Vada Chennai has grossed around Rs 25 lakh. With good word-of-mouth, the movie is expected to do well here and other regions.

However, Lingusamy-directorial Sandakozhi 2 has been released on Friday, October 18. The film has opened to fairly positive reviews. It has to be seen whether this movie would have any impact on the business of Vada Chennai.

Vada Chennai is a gangster trilogy, written and directed by Vetrimaaran. The realistic narration and solid performance have won the public and critics' appreciation.