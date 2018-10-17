Vetrimaaran's much-hyped movie Vada Chennai has hit the screens with a bang. The Tamil movie, which has Dhanush playing the lead role, has garnered unanimous positive reviews. Unfortunately, the film has become the latest victim of piracy.

As always, Tamil Rockers and a few other notorious sites have leaked the full movie with different qualities online. Indeed, the "free downloading" from the torrent sites is expected to impact the movie's business at the box office.

The first part of Vada Chennai of its trilogy has impressed the viewers with its raw and gritty content. Vetrimaaran's narration, which is close to reality, and performances by lead and support artistes have won appreciation.

Coming to piracy, it is common to see big movies making it to the internet within a day of release. Several movies had made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release.

It has to be noted that the piracy rate has increased manifold over the years with the rise of internet penetration across the globe.

Nonetheless, the anti-piracy unit of the Tamil Film Producers' Council has been fighting hard against piracy ever since Vishal became the President of the guild. It has brought down many websites and notably multiple domains of Tamil Rockers.