Vijay Sethupathi's 96 has emerged victorious at the Chennai box office in its opening weekend. The Tamil movie has overpowered other movies that include Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Vijay Deverakonda's NOTA.

In the first weekend, 96 has minted Rs 1.69 crore from over 300 shows, reports Behindwoods. The good word-of-mouth boosted its business after a slow start.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has been pushed to the second place in its second weekend at the Chennai box office. It had 198 shows from which the Mani Ratnam's creation collected Rs 97.61 lakh. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 6.18 crore.

Much-hyped NOTA got an average opening in Chennai as it collected Rs 57.46 lakh from 171 shows. The biggies like 96 and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam had some impact on its business.

Hollywood movie Venom has raked in Rs 41.46 lakh from 84 shows. It is followed by Amala Paul's Ratsasan, which has earned 33.47 lakh from 105 shows. The movie has opened to positive reviews and it has to be seen how the film performance in the days to come.

Pariyerum Perumal entered its second weekend by raking in Rs 19.37 lakh from 78 shows. The total collection of the movie in Chennai stands at Rs 71.61 lakh.

The collection of Hindi movie Sui Dhaaga has slowed down in its second weekend as it could only rake in Rs 3.24 lakh from 15 shows. It looks like the Tamil movies took toll on its business.

The total collection of the Bollywood flick stands at Rs 43.84 lakh.

Rowan Atkinson's Johnny English Strikes Again collected Rs 2.47 lakh to take its 10-day total to Rs 32.73 lakh, while Telugu flick Devadas collected Rs 1.04 lakh from 6 shows to end its second-weekend at Rs 36.40 lakh.