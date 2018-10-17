Four years after the disastrous Anjaan, Lingusamy is back with Sandakozhi 2. He has teamed up with Vishal, who is basking in the success of hit movies like Thupparivalan and Irumbu Thirai.

The movie is a sequel to super-hit movie Sandakozhi, which was Vishal's second movie in Kollywood. The upcoming movie has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar enacting the character of an antagonist. Rajkiran will be seen in a key role with Ganja Karuppu, Ramdoss, Appani Sarath and others in the supporting cast. Sandakozhi 2 movie stills.

KA Sakthivel has handled the cinematography, while Praveen KL has edited the flick. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music as Kambathu Ponnu and Sooriyarum Sooriyanum songs have already stuck a chord with the audience.

Sandakozhi 2 is set in the backdrop of a village and rural commercial entertainer. It revolves around Balu (Vishal) who tries to protect his family members from the villians.

Buzz:

The movie has created a lot of buzz with its promos. Further, the success of Vishal's previous movies and the franchise have made the viewers pin high hopes on the movie. Will the movie live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it out in the audience's words: