After getting a fantastic opening, Dhanush's Vada Chennai has managed to retain the momentum on its second day. Well now, the Tamil movie is set to end its first weekend on a high note following a good word-of-mouth.

The movie was released in close to 400 screens in Tamil Nadu. The advance booking had met with a fantastic response and it was evident after the movie earned about Rs 7 crore, career-best collection for Dhanush.

The first part of the movie in Vada Chennai trilogy was opened to unanimously positive reviews. The bold content and Dhanush along with other artists' performances left the viewers in awe. It helped the movie register good occupancy on day two.

The early estimation coming from trade say that Vada Chennai has grossed around Rs 3.5 crore on its second day to take its two-day total tally to Rs 10.5 crore. In Chennai, the movie has grossed over Rs 1.5 crore in two days.

In neighbouring Karnataka, Vada Chennai has grossed over Rs 65 lakh. Among the overseas centres, the collection of Vetrimaaran's film is steady in the US where it has grossed over Rs 75 lakh, so far.

Looking at the current trend, trade trackers anticipate that the movie to enjoy good footfalls in the theatres across Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, the release of Lingusamy's Sandakozhi 2 has opened to mixed reviews, which might turn out to be a boon for the Tamil flick.