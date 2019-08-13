A 31-year-old woman from Uzbekistan, who was living in New Delhi's Vasant Kunj, was allegedly gang-raped by three men inside a moving car on August 10. She was later abandoned near her apartment.

According to the police, the woman knew one of the men, whom she had befriended on Facebook seven months back. The victim was living in Delhi for the past six months.

The man had allegedly called and asked to meet the victim on Saturday.

"Her friend called her to meet on Saturday near a mall in Vasant Kunj. He picked her from Vasant Kunj, took her to Gurgaon in his car in which two of his friends were already sitting. She alleged that they started assaulting her and when she resisted they beat her black and blue and took turns to rape her," a police officer told ANI.

She was then dropped off near her apartment which she shares with her friends. Her friends took her to AIIMS where she narrated the incident. A medical examination of the victim was conducted.

The accused are still absconding. NDTV reported that the suspects pressurised the victim to not file a police complaint.