Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said former finance minister Arun Jaitley was responding to the treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he visited him on Saturday morning, August 10.

"The doctors informed the Vice President that Shri Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable. The Vice President also met Shri Jaitley's family members who were present," a statement released by the VP's office read.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, on Friday morning after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

Hospital officials released a statement later in the day that read, "He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors."

"At present, he is hemodynamically stable," the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jaitley on Friday. Other senior Bharatiya Janata Party members, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, also visited him in the hospital.

Jaitley's health condition deteriorated after he underwent a kidney transplant in May last year. Health issues kept him from presenting the interim budget in February as he was undergoing treatment in a hospital in the United States.

The senior Union Minister, ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30, wrote to the PM requesting to be allowed to keep away from "any responsibility" citing serious health issues.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," the statement read.