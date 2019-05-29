Ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, Union Minister Arun Jaitley writes to the Prime Minister, saying that he does not want to be the Finance Minister. Taking to Twitter, Jaitley released a letter in which he said: "I have today written a letter to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing."

Jaitley wants to stay away from "any responsibility" in the Modi government's second term in office. He said that he had earlier told PM Modi about his decision. He cited health reasons for his decision. In his letter, said staying away from any responsibility will help him concentrate on his treatment and health.

Writing to the prime minister, Jaitley said in the last 18 months, he's had some "serious health challenges". "My doctors have enabled me to emerge out of most of them," Jaitley said.

I have today written a letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing: pic.twitter.com/8GyVNDcpU7 — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 29, 2019

