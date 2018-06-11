The United States on Monday called on clashing factions in Yemen to work with the United Nations to end the more than three-year-old conflict that has pitted Iran-aligned Houthis against other Yemeni forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said the United States was closely monitoring the situation in near Yemen's main port city of Hodeidah and that he had spoken with Emirati leaders. Heavy fighting intensified in the area over the weekend, according to military sources.

United Nations had earlier warned that the world will see one if its largest famine crises in Yemen if no humanitarian aid is provided to the war-torn country.

Yemen is currently witnessing a war between the Shiite rebels backed by Iran, known as Houthis, and the internationally recognised government, which is allied with a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia. Ever since the Houthis overran Sanaa in 2014, the Yemen government has been functioning from Saudi Arabia.

UN aid chief Mark Lowcock said that the Saudi-led military coalition must allow aid access to the citizens of Yemen, otherwise, it would cause "the largest famine the world has seen for many decades with millions of victims."