Today is World Oceans Day. Though many might not be aware of it, the day is celebrated every year to honour, help protect, and conserve the oceans of the world.

The Government of Canada proposed the concept at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. In December 2008, as the result of a resolution passed in the United Nations General Assembly, World Oceans Day is now officially recognized by the UN on June 8 each year.

Oceans, no doubt provide us with many resources like food and medicine. But the water is also a aprt of something bigger - the ecosystm of the planet as a whole. Polluting the oceans and destroying the nature's way of order will only result in extreme detrimental effects not just for humans, but for life as a whole.

On the occasion of World Oceans Day, here are some beautiful quotes you can share with your friends and family to raise awareness about water pollution.

Top 10 quotes on the ocean:

"The three great elemental sounds in nature are the sound of rain, the sound of wind in a primeval wood, and the sound of outer ocean on a beach." - Henry Beston

"I love the ocean. I've always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it." - Siouxsie Sioux

"We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch - we are going back from whence we came" - John F. Kennedy

"Ocean is more ancient than the mountains, and freighted with the memories and the dreams of Time." - H. P. Lovecraft

"The sea, the great unifier, is man's only hope. Now, as never before, the old phrase has a literal meaning: we are all in the same boat." — Jacques Yves Cousteau

"Without water, our planet would be one of the billions of lifeless rocks floating endlessly in the vastness of the inky-black void." — Fabien Cousteau

"It is a curious situation that the sea, from which life first arose, should now be threatened by the activities of one form of that life. But the sea, though changed in a sinister way, will continue to exist: the threat is rather to life itself." — Rachel Carson

"All the king's horses and all the king's men will never gather up all the plastic and put the ocean back together again." — Charles Moore

"With every drop of water you drink, every breath you take, you're connected to the sea. No matter where on Earth you live. Most of the oxygen in the atmosphere is generated by the sea." — Sylvia Earle

"The ocean is a mighty harmonist." – William Wordsworth