A stunning video apparently shot from Michigan that shows a black triangular UFO hovering in the night skies has now emerged as the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. Hannah, the woman who captured the mindblowing video revealed that the UFO appeared in Ypsilanti on July 22, 2019.

In the video, we can see a triangular spacecraft with lights all over its body. The shape of the UFO is clearly visible in the video, and it reminds the TR-3B spacecraft allegedly developed by the United States Air Force (USAF) during the time of cold war.

"I was driving down my road and as I approached the stop sign I noticed the lights floating across the sky stealthily. I immediately got my phone out to take a video because it was unlike anything I had seen before. My initial instinct was that it was a drone. But it was much larger than any drone I have ever seen, around the size of a van," said Hannah, Daily Star reports.

After watching the video, many people suggested that the UFO Hannah saw could be most probably a plane flying in a very low altitude. However, Hannah is not convinced, and she claims that no planes will fly in such a low altitude, just above buildings and trees. Hannah, also added that the UFO could be an advanced drone developed by the US military.

"Out of all the possibilities I think it was most likely a drone and if it was a drone it would have to have been the property of the US military. There is no way a citizen could purchase and fly an aircraft of that size in little Ypsilanti," added Hannah.

The eyewitness also suggested that the UFO could be sometimes an alien spaceship from deep space.

"I think we would be fools to believe that intelligent life only exists on Earth," Hannah made her stand clear.

A few days back, Mavixxx, a popular conspiracy theory channel had released a video that featured a triangular flying object hovering in California. As the video of the sighting went viral, people argued that the USAF is hiding something for sinister motives.