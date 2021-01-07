Several scenes very similar to Hollywood movies like Purge are happening in the United States after a team of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC. Political experts believe that the unexpected move from Democrat supporters is a last-ditch attempt by Trump to secure another term in the White House.

Doomsday imminent?

As violence started spreading in the United States, several netizens have started claiming that these events are associated with an impending doomsday event. Many people even argue that recent incidents that are happening in the United States are mentioned in Biblical scriptures.

Popular Biblical preacher Paul Begley had also recently claimed that the United States elections were stolen by the devil. He also predicted that Donald Trump will procure a second term as the US president based on his Biblical interpretations.

"We know, of course, a couple of things in the election last night in Georgia. Looks like the Devil went down to Georgia looking for an election to steal," said Begley, Express.co.uk reports.

Pastor Begley strongly believes that Georgia election results will be rechecked in the near future, which could overturn the entire US presidential election.

Recent world events and the possibility of an apocalypse

Earlier, Begley has claimed that the recent world events that include the coronavirus outbreak are signaling the possibility of an imminent doomsday. According to Begley, the current world events could be a predecessor of the second coming of Christ. He also argues that the Antichrist, most probably a top politician is hindering the arrival of Christ.

In the meantime, a section of other conspiracy theorists believe that the end of the world will be triggered as the earth gets collided with Nibiru, a rogue planet that is lurking at the edges of the solar system. According to these doomsday mongers, the recent spike in asteroid close approaches is also signaling the arrival of Nibiru.